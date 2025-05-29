Left Menu

Crackdown on Kyrgyz Media: Kloop Journalists Under Siege

Kyrgyzstan's national security authorities have detained eight employees from independent media outlet Kloop, accusing them of inciting unrest in a media crackdown. Five journalists were arrested following raids, facing charges of mass unrest. Critics, including Human Rights Watch, condemn this as a threat to freedom of speech.

29-05-2025
Kyrgyzstan is witnessing a chilling crackdown on media freedom as national security authorities detained eight employees of independent media outlet Kloop. Amidst accusations of inciting unrest, the Kyrgyz government launched raids, detaining journalists and seizing electronic devices.

The detained journalists, known for their anti-corruption efforts, are facing serious charges, such as calling for mass unrest, which could lead to up to 10 years in prison. Officials claim that the media personnel spread false information against the state. However, critics argue these accusations are fabricated.

This development draws serious condemnation from international watchdogs like Human Rights Watch, highlighting the growing suppression of dissent in Kyrgyzstan. Under President Sadyr Japarov, recent laws aim to control the media further, indicating a troubling trend against freedom of expression.

