Uncovering the Codeine Cough Syrup Scandal: UP's Crackdown on Illegal Trade

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the illegal storage and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups across five districts. Announced on Monday, the move comes even though no casualties have been reported due to these controlled substances.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad emphasized the seriousness of the issue, noting that the SIT, under the leadership of an Inspector General (IG) level officer, aims to dismantle a trafficking network. The team includes members from the Food and Drug Safety Authority (FDSA) and will conduct an in-depth probe into financial transactions linked to the illegal activities.

The operation has so far resulted in the arrest of three key individuals and the recovery of 3.5 lakh bottles of cough syrup valued at Rs 4.5 crore. The probe has also unveiled cross-border trafficking to Nepal and Bangladesh, with investigators tracing the financial and logistical dimensions of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)