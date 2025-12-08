Left Menu

Uncovering the Codeine Cough Syrup Scandal: UP's Crackdown on Illegal Trade

The Uttar Pradesh government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrups across five districts. Despite no reported casualties, investigations have led to arrests, the recovery of millions of rupees' worth of contraband, and steps to curb misinformation and illegal diversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:04 IST
Uncovering the Codeine Cough Syrup Scandal: UP's Crackdown on Illegal Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the illegal storage and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups across five districts. Announced on Monday, the move comes even though no casualties have been reported due to these controlled substances.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad emphasized the seriousness of the issue, noting that the SIT, under the leadership of an Inspector General (IG) level officer, aims to dismantle a trafficking network. The team includes members from the Food and Drug Safety Authority (FDSA) and will conduct an in-depth probe into financial transactions linked to the illegal activities.

The operation has so far resulted in the arrest of three key individuals and the recovery of 3.5 lakh bottles of cough syrup valued at Rs 4.5 crore. The probe has also unveiled cross-border trafficking to Nepal and Bangladesh, with investigators tracing the financial and logistical dimensions of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025