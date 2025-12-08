Srinagar Police Crackdown on Non-Compliant Hospitality Providers

The Srinagar Police have intensified their actions against hotels, homestays, and houseboats for not complying with mandatory Form-C reporting norms required under the Immigration and Foreigners Act. This move aims to strengthen security measures within the city.

Authorities found five establishments, including Hotel Blossoms, Hotel Grand MS, and Hotel Golden Forest, violating this requirement. Several cases have been registered, particularly following an incident involving a Chinese national who breached visa stipulations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The crackdown also targeted a homestay housing an Israel national without appropriate submissions. In the Ram Munshi Bagh and Nishat areas, legal actions were taken against houseboat owners for non-compliance. The police emphasize compliance with these norms to prevent strict legal repercussions.

