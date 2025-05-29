Left Menu

General Chauhan to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Ties at Shangri-La Dialogue

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, will visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 for the Shangri-La Dialogue. The summit, attended by leaders from 40 nations, focuses on Indo-Pacific security challenges. Chauhan will engage in bilateral meetings with military officials from several countries during the visit.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is set to visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 for the Shangri-La Dialogue, a premier defence summit focusing on Indo-Pacific security concerns.

The event will see leaders from 40 nations come together to address regional security challenges and enhance strategic partnerships, according to the Defence Ministry.

General Chauhan will meet with military leaders from countries including Australia, Japan, and the US and will discuss 'Future Wars and Warfare' and 'Defence Innovation Solutions' during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

