Finance Minister Welcomes Three New Deputy Directors-General to Treasury

In a significant step toward reinforcing the leadership capacity of South Africa’s National Treasury, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has officially welcomed the appointment of three new Deputy Directors-General (DDGs). The announcement, made following a Cabinet briefing on Thursday, signals a renewed focus on institutional stability, talent development, and strategic innovation within one of the most critical arms of the state’s economic machinery.

The newly appointed Deputy Directors-General are:

Ulrike Britton , DDG: Public Finance

Ogalaletseng Gaarekwe , DDG: Intergovernmental Relations

Christopher Axelson, DDG: Tax and Financial Sector Policy

These appointments come at a pivotal time as the National Treasury continues to navigate complex economic conditions, foster sustainable public spending, and implement wide-ranging financial reforms to support South Africa’s long-term growth and development.

A Strategic Investment in Leadership and Continuity

Minister Godongwana emphasized that the appointments are not merely routine placements but form part of a broader strategy to ensure continuity, innovation, and institutional resilience in the face of dynamic fiscal challenges.

“It is essential that the department demonstrates strong leadership and stability while continuing to develop a pipeline of talented and dedicated public service professionals committed to serving our nation,” the Minister stated. “These appointments reflect our ongoing investment in building capacity and ensuring continuity in our critical work.”

With each appointee bringing deep expertise and a strong public service track record, their contributions are expected to directly bolster Treasury’s ability to uphold fiscal prudence while responding effectively to evolving social and economic demands.

Meet the New Deputy Directors-General

Ulrike Britton – DDG: Public Finance

Ulrike Britton assumes leadership of the Public Finance division, which is responsible for managing budgetary allocations and monitoring expenditure across national departments and public entities. Britton brings years of technical experience in financial oversight, performance evaluation, and fiscal reporting. Her appointment is expected to enhance transparency and accountability in government spending and strengthen Treasury’s role in ensuring the effective use of public funds.

Ogalaletseng Gaarekwe – DDG: Intergovernmental Relations

In her new role, Ogalaletseng Gaarekwe will oversee the coordination and collaboration between national, provincial, and local governments on fiscal and financial matters. Gaarekwe’s background includes extensive work in cooperative governance, public administration, and fiscal policy integration. Her mandate includes facilitating equitable resource distribution, improving intergovernmental fiscal transfers, and promoting alignment in budget priorities across all spheres of government.

Christopher Axelson – DDG: Tax and Financial Sector Policy

Christopher Axelson will lead one of the most technically demanding portfolios—Tax and Financial Sector Policy. His new role will involve shaping South Africa’s tax regime, financial market regulations, and macroeconomic frameworks that influence investment, trade, and national competitiveness. Axelson’s expertise is particularly relevant as Treasury considers structural reforms to stimulate economic growth while maintaining revenue stability.

Enhancing Treasury's Mandate in a Challenging Economic Landscape

The National Treasury operates at the heart of the country’s economic policymaking, responsible for designing frameworks that ensure fiscal sustainability, efficient revenue collection, and prudent debt management. These new appointments reinforce Treasury’s ability to respond to emerging challenges, such as:

Rising public debt and budget deficits

Post-pandemic economic recovery and structural reform

Intergovernmental financial cooperation in service delivery

Tax modernization and financial sector resilience

By equipping Treasury with capable and visionary leadership, the department aims to navigate these challenges while building a resilient economy that can support inclusive development and job creation.

Looking Forward: Building Talent and Strengthening Institutions

The appointments of Britton, Gaarekwe, and Axelson also underscore Treasury’s long-term commitment to nurturing leadership from within the public sector. Minister Godongwana has consistently advocated for investing in skilled professionals who can uphold the values of integrity, service excellence, and accountability.

These appointments reflect a broader effort to modernize the public service, attract top talent, and ensure that critical departments are led by individuals capable of addressing both present and future demands.

As the country looks ahead to a period of fiscal consolidation, reform implementation, and economic transformation, the new DDGs will play a central role in guiding policy, executing strategy, and enhancing the effectiveness of South Africa’s economic governance.