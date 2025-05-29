U.S. Academic Freed as Thailand Drops Royal Insult Case

Thailand has withdrawn the lese-majeste charges against American academic Paul Chambers, sparking relief and highlighting international criticism of its royal insult laws. Chambers, a political science lecturer, faced legal uncertainties after his arrest, which led to his job loss and confiscation of his passport.

Following a tension-filled month, his case was dismissed after an attorney-general's intervention. Chambers reiterated his respect for the Thai monarchy while expressing gratitude to supporters and the nonprofit Global Reach, which assisted during his ordeal. He plans to return to the U.S. but vows to maintain his friendships with Thai citizens.

The U.S. State Department had previously voiced apprehensions about the charges, reiterating concerns around Thailand's harsh lese-majeste regulations. Chambers was initially implicated due to a royalist army complaint over an academic seminar blurb. With legal proceedings concluded, Chambers' passport has been restored, allowing for his departure from Thailand.

