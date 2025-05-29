Controversial Police Officer Relieved of Additional Duties Amid Dowry Case Probe

Senior Maharashtra police officer Jalindar Supekar has been relieved of his additional duties as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of several prison divisions following controversy linked to his involvement in a high-profile dowry harassment-suicide case. This decision follows the allegations leveled against Supekar for allegedly attempting to shield a suspect in the Vaishnavi Hagawane case.

Supekar, currently holding the title of Special Inspector General of Police in the Maharashtra Prisons Department headquartered in Pune, was tasked with significant responsibilities as DIG across Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur divisions. However, as per an order from the Maharashtra home department, these additional duties have now been reassigned, considering the critical nature of the posts.

While Swati Sathe has taken over responsibility for the Nagpur division, Aruna Mugutrao has been appointed with the additional charge for Nashik, and Vaibhav Aage for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Meanwhile, the state's probe into Supekar's alleged efforts to protect the accused continues, with authorities looking into reports that Vaishnavi's tragic suicide was linked to persistent dowry-related harassment by her in-laws.

