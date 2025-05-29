PM Modi Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to Transform Indian Agriculture

In a landmark move aimed at revolutionizing India's agricultural landscape, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the nation today via videoconferencing to mark the launch of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a visionary campaign designed to bring science, innovation, and modernization to the heart of Indian farming.

Describing the campaign as a "unique initiative for farmers", the Prime Minister emphasized that this large-scale mission is critical for realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He outlined the campaign’s vision to not only strengthen agriculture but also reposition Indian farmers at the forefront of the global food economy.

2,000 Expert Teams to Reach Millions of Farmers in 700+ Districts

As the country gears up for the Kharif sowing season, the next 12 to 15 days will witness an unprecedented mobilization of over 2,000 multidisciplinary teams comprising agricultural scientists, policy experts, government officials, and progressive farmers. These teams will visit villages across more than 700 districts, offering farmers practical guidance, demonstrations, and tailored advice.

Prime Minister Modi extended his heartfelt best wishes to the farmers and campaign participants, recognizing their collective role in driving agricultural transformation. He underscored the need for immediate and meaningful engagement to ensure farmers are well-prepared ahead of the monsoon.

From Lab to Land: Modernizing Indian Agriculture

PM Modi acknowledged that agriculture has traditionally been a state subject, but with evolving challenges such as climate change, market shifts, and resource constraints, there is an urgent need for a nationally coordinated transformation.

He noted that Indian farmers have already achieved record-breaking foodgrain production, and now the focus must shift toward modernization. The campaign seeks to bridge the gap between scientific research and field-level implementation, ensuring that advanced knowledge is made accessible to even the most remote farmers.

“Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan presents a valuable opportunity to bridge this knowledge gap, enabling farmers to benefit from cutting-edge agricultural insights,” PM Modi said.

Five Key Focus Areas for a Future-Ready Agriculture

In his address, PM Modi outlined five critical priorities for agricultural reform:

Fair Pricing and Market Alignment: Ensuring that farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce while aligning production patterns with national and international food demands. Climate-Smart Farming: Emphasizing water-efficient techniques, organic inputs, and soil health management to address climate challenges. Science and Technology Adoption: Promoting digital tools, precision agriculture, and data-driven decision-making. Diversification and Value Addition: Encouraging crop diversification, food processing, and high-value crops like ‘Shri Anna’ (millets) for improved incomes. Income Enhancement Through Allied Activities: Advocating solar farming, beekeeping (Sweet Revolution), agricultural residue-to-energy conversion, and participation in schemes like Gobardhan Yojana for holistic income generation.

Government’s Decade-Long Commitment to Agricultural Innovation

The Prime Minister recounted major initiatives undertaken over the past 10–11 years by the central government to strengthen the agricultural sector. These include support for research and development, PM-KISAN income support, enhanced crop insurance schemes, and infrastructure development such as irrigation, cold storage, and e-NAM market access.

He noted that agricultural scientists have delivered outstanding breakthroughs in crop resilience and yield improvement. Likewise, progressive farmers have pioneered innovation by adopting new techniques, often surpassing conventional productivity benchmarks.

Empowering Farmers with Knowledge and Agency

PM Modi called on the scientific teams to treat this campaign as a mission of national service, not merely a bureaucratic task. He encouraged them to:

Engage deeply with farmers

Document suggestions and field feedback

Explain new technologies in practical, understandable terms

Demonstrate real-world applications to build trust and confidence among farmers

He also appealed to farmers to be curious and proactive, asking questions and exploring modern solutions that could improve their livelihood.

“India’s agriculture must become a cornerstone of a developed India,” PM Modi affirmed.

Farmers as Drivers of India's Global Food Leadership

In a powerful call-to-action, PM Modi reminded the nation that India’s agriculture should not only serve domestic needs but become a pillar of global food security. With its vast arable land, experienced farming community, and growing technological prowess, India is well-positioned to emerge as a sustainable, reliable supplier of food to the world.

He concluded by reiterating his belief in the immense potential of Indian farmers, stressing that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is just the beginning of a broader transformation that will usher in a new era of prosperity, sustainability, and global competitiveness in Indian agriculture.