Tragic Unfolding in Kuryal: Arrests Made in Chilling Murder Case
Three individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahiman in Kuryal village. The attack occurred on May 27, with Rahiman succumbing to injuries and his co-worker injured. The police are pursuing further leads to catch additional suspects as the investigation deepens.
In Kuryal village, authorities arrested three suspects linked to the murder of a 32-year-old man, Abdul Rahiman, on May 27. The brutal attack also injured his co-worker, as both were ambushed by two males wielding a sword.
Police classified the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, citing multiple sections related to violence and intent to murder. Despite early claims by Karnataka's Home Minister of four arrests, three suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.
The assault occurred amid communal tensions following the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty earlier in May. With aid from five investigation teams, efforts to track the remaining culprits are active, spurred by new leads from interrogations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
