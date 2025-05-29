Notorious House Thief Nabbed in Multi-city Theft Spree

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended a man allegedly involved in an extensive spree of housebreaking thefts across Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Road, and Palghar. The arrestee, identified as Shiva Armogam Shetty, resides in Kanjurmarg.

Shetty had gained temporary freedom in January after securing bail in a criminal case at the Kanjurmarg police station, where the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked. However, his release saw a resumption of illegal activities, culminating in his latest arrest.

The police have handed Shetty over to Kharghar station in Navi Mumbai, where additional inquiries and legal procedures are being conducted to address his repeated offenses and ensure justice.

