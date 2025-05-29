Left Menu

Trump Administration's Bold Overhaul of State Department

The Trump administration announced a major restructuring of the State Department, including job cuts and refocusing on 'Western values.' The reorganization seeks to align the department with President Trump's 'America First' priorities, streamlining over 300 bureaus and offices and revising human rights and refugee policies.

Updated: 29-05-2025 23:52 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has notified Congress of a comprehensive overhaul of the State Department, aiming to cut thousands of jobs and refocus its human rights bureau on 'Western values.' The changes support President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda by substantially shrinking the federal bureaucracy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the reorganization plan, unveiled in April, incorporated feedback from lawmakers. The initiative seeks to create a more agile department, better suited to uphold American interests and ensure global security.

The ambitious plan involves streamlining or eliminating more than 300 of the State Department's 734 bureaus and offices. The focus includes redefining refugee policies, emphasizing 'free-market principles,' and addressing 'free speech backsliding' in developed nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

