Trump Administration's Bold Overhaul of State Department

The Trump administration has notified Congress of a comprehensive overhaul of the State Department, aiming to cut thousands of jobs and refocus its human rights bureau on 'Western values.' The changes support President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda by substantially shrinking the federal bureaucracy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the reorganization plan, unveiled in April, incorporated feedback from lawmakers. The initiative seeks to create a more agile department, better suited to uphold American interests and ensure global security.

The ambitious plan involves streamlining or eliminating more than 300 of the State Department's 734 bureaus and offices. The focus includes redefining refugee policies, emphasizing 'free-market principles,' and addressing 'free speech backsliding' in developed nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)