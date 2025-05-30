Amit Shah's Strategic Review: Ensuring Safety in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a pivotal security review, addressing concerns about the upcoming Amarnath Yatra slated for July 3. This high-stakes meeting comes amid escalating concerns about regional stability and preparations in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Shah's visit marks an essential engagement with local communities affected by recent hostilities, especially in Poonch, which has seen significant civilian casualties from Pakistani shelling. Shah's itinerary includes interactions with affected families and visits to damaged religious sites, spotlighting the recovery initiatives in the region.

The Home Minister will also visit the BSF camp, emphasizing support for security personnel. His trip underscores India's commitment to bolstering regional security, following heightened tensions and recent retaliations against terror infrastructures in nearby territories.

