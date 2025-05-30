Rajasthan Gears Up for Statewide Blackout and Mock Drill

The civil defence department of Rajasthan is set to oversee a large-scale blackout and mock drill on Saturday evening across the state. This initiative mandates the participation of district collectors and magistrates in all districts.

Jagjeet Singh Monga, Director of the Directorate of Civil Defence, outlined that the synchronized drill will unfold across all 41 districts. The aim is to ensure thorough readiness and responsiveness of civil defence mechanisms.

This exercise, dubbed 'Operation Shield', is a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasizing enhanced vigilance in regions along the western border. Scheduled for May 31, it encompasses states and Union Territories positioned in these strategic areas.