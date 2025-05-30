Left Menu

Rajasthan Gears Up for Statewide Blackout and Mock Drill

Rajasthan's civil defence department has announced a statewide blackout and mock drill for Saturday evening. The exercise, named 'Operation Shield', will involve all 41 districts in the state, coordinated by directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:37 IST
Rajasthan Gears Up for Statewide Blackout and Mock Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The civil defence department of Rajasthan is set to oversee a large-scale blackout and mock drill on Saturday evening across the state. This initiative mandates the participation of district collectors and magistrates in all districts.

Jagjeet Singh Monga, Director of the Directorate of Civil Defence, outlined that the synchronized drill will unfold across all 41 districts. The aim is to ensure thorough readiness and responsiveness of civil defence mechanisms.

This exercise, dubbed 'Operation Shield', is a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasizing enhanced vigilance in regions along the western border. Scheduled for May 31, it encompasses states and Union Territories positioned in these strategic areas.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025