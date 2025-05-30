Left Menu

Tariff Tug-of-War: Trump's Trade Battle Faces Court Challenges

A federal appeals court has momentarily reinstated President Trump's sweeping tariffs following a trade court's decision against them. The legal tussle impacts U.S.-Canada-Mexico-China tariffs and stems from claims of Trump exceeding authority. Markets react cautiously, while global negotiations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:27 IST
Tariff Tug-of-War: Trump's Trade Battle Faces Court Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs, just a day after a trade court ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority. The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is reviewing the government's appeal, with responses due early next month.

The original ruling threatened the imposition of what Trump calls Liberation Day tariffs, affecting imports from various nations, with added levies on Canada, Mexico, and China over allegations related to fentanyl trafficking. The trade court emphasized Congress's constitutional power to levy taxes, challenging Trump's application of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Analysts and global trading partners are watching closely as the appeal process unfolds. Financial markets remain volatile, with the prospect of lengthy legal proceedings adding to the uncertainty. Meanwhile, trade negotiations continue, with significant talks with Japan and India imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025