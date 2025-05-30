Left Menu

Elon's Departure: The Fizzling Out of Trump's Cost-Cutting Initiative

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's exit from the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project might spell its end, according to former staffer Sahil Lavingia. Despite initial successes in budgetary cuts, the initiative is largely expected to falter without Musk's leadership and appeal.

Updated: 30-05-2025 08:31 IST
Elon's Departure: The Fizzling Out of Trump's Cost-Cutting Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has raised concerns about the project's future, according to former employee Sahil Lavingia. He believes the initiative will 'fizzle out,' unable to sustain its momentum without Musk's leadership.

DOGE, initially tasked with trimming the federal budget by $2 trillion, has faced challenges, achieving savings of only about $175 billion so far. Despite White House assurances that the project will continue, Lavingia claims that many aspects of its operations were unclear, leading to a drop in staff morale and engagement.

Lavingia was recruited to join the initiative but found many tasks ambiguous, which diminished the project's viability. Communication often came through encrypted channels, and Musk's departure leaves the project's continuity in question, signaling a possible dead-end for the administration's ambitious cost-cutting agenda.

