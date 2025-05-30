Elon's Departure: The Fizzling Out of Trump's Cost-Cutting Initiative

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has raised concerns about the project's future, according to former employee Sahil Lavingia. He believes the initiative will 'fizzle out,' unable to sustain its momentum without Musk's leadership.

DOGE, initially tasked with trimming the federal budget by $2 trillion, has faced challenges, achieving savings of only about $175 billion so far. Despite White House assurances that the project will continue, Lavingia claims that many aspects of its operations were unclear, leading to a drop in staff morale and engagement.

Lavingia was recruited to join the initiative but found many tasks ambiguous, which diminished the project's viability. Communication often came through encrypted channels, and Musk's departure leaves the project's continuity in question, signaling a possible dead-end for the administration's ambitious cost-cutting agenda.