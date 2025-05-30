ACC Board Chair Dr Tracey Batten Resigns Amid Performance and Financial Strain

ACC Minister Scott Simpson has announced the resignation of Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) Board Chair Dr Tracey Batten, marking a pivotal leadership change as the organisation faces mounting financial and operational challenges. Dr Batten, who has served on the ACC Board since 2019, will formally step down from her role effective 11 June 2025.

Acknowledging Leadership Through a Transformative Period

Minister Simpson acknowledged Dr Batten’s leadership and service during a dynamic and often demanding period for the ACC. “I would like to thank Tracey for her leadership of, and contribution to, the board of ACC since her appointment in 2019,” said the Minister in a formal statement.

During her tenure, Dr Batten oversaw significant initiatives aimed at modernising ACC’s services and improving client outcomes. She played a key role in enhancing digital access, initiating reforms in injury prevention strategies, and advocating for stronger support structures for both workers and claimants.

However, recent times have seen growing concerns over ACC’s financial stability and performance, prompting the Government to signal a strategic reassessment of the organisation’s direction.

Resignation Amid Financial and Organisational Challenges

Simpson’s statement highlighted the pressing concerns facing ACC: “The organisation is currently confronting a number of challenging issues, including significant financial challenges and concerns around the overall performance of the organisation.”

Although no specific financial figures were mentioned, the Minister’s remarks suggest serious scrutiny of ACC’s recent operations. The agency has faced increased claim volumes, slower response times, and public dissatisfaction around injury cover and support services.

These performance concerns have triggered reviews into the agency’s efficiency and have raised questions about long-term sustainability, particularly as ACC’s investment reserves—integral to funding future claims—have come under pressure from market volatility and rising costs.

Interim Leadership and Future Plans

Following Dr Batten’s departure, the current Deputy Chair, David Hunt, will assume the role of Interim Chair. Hunt is a seasoned executive with governance experience in both the private and public sectors. His interim leadership is expected to focus on stabilising the organisation while supporting the Government’s upcoming strategic overhaul.

Minister Simpson hinted at a comprehensive reset for ACC. “In the coming months I will be making announcements about my turnaround plan for ACC,” he noted, signaling a clear intent to reform the organisation’s governance, performance metrics, and possibly its funding model.

While no details have yet been released, expectations are mounting for changes that may include increased transparency, performance benchmarking, stakeholder engagement, and investment in technology to streamline claims and case management.

Looking Ahead: A Crucial Time for ACC and New Leadership

The timing of this leadership change is significant. As the Government works to restore public confidence in ACC, Minister Simpson’s forthcoming “turnaround plan” is likely to lay out reforms that address both operational inefficiencies and long-term fiscal resilience.

Dr Batten’s resignation, though amicable, comes at a critical juncture where the need for strong, visionary leadership is paramount. The focus now shifts to the selection of a permanent Chair and the roll-out of reform strategies that can reposition ACC to better meet the needs of New Zealanders.

In the meantime, the interim leadership under David Hunt will be closely watched by stakeholders across the public and private sectors, as well as by claimants and their advocates, who are eager to see improvements in ACC’s responsiveness and reliability.