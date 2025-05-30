Hamish Cooper Appointed as New Zealand’s Next High Commissioner to the UK

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has officially announced the appointment of Hamish Cooper as New Zealand’s next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom—one of the country’s most prestigious and diplomatically significant postings. Mr. Cooper, a veteran with over four decades of service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), is slated to assume the role in September.

A Critical Role in a Historic Bilateral Relationship

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Peters underscored the weight of New Zealand’s longstanding relationship with the United Kingdom. “New Zealand’s relationship with the UK is one of our most important,” said the Foreign Minister. “It is a deep and historic partnership that spans trade, defence, culture, and people-to-people ties.”

The High Commission in London plays a pivotal role in advancing New Zealand’s strategic interests in Europe, particularly post-Brexit, where maintaining strong diplomatic and economic linkages has become even more essential.

Mr. Cooper’s appointment comes at a time of evolving global dynamics, where seasoned leadership and diplomatic finesse are vital. “Mr. Cooper is one of New Zealand’s most senior and experienced diplomats and is eminently well-qualified to take on this significant role,” Mr. Peters added.

A Diplomatic Career Spanning Four Decades

Hamish Cooper’s career at MFAT reflects a legacy of high-level postings and substantial achievements. He has served as New Zealand’s Ambassador to some of the world’s most geopolitically influential nations—Japan, Russia, and Türkiye. Each of these postings demanded not only sharp diplomatic skills but also cultural sensitivity and strategic vision.

Ambassador to Japan : In this role, Cooper worked to deepen economic and security cooperation between New Zealand and one of its key Asia-Pacific partners.

Ambassador to Russia : His tenure involved managing a complex and delicate bilateral relationship, particularly during periods of heightened international scrutiny on Russia.

Ambassador to Türkiye: Serving in a region straddling Europe and the Middle East, Cooper’s diplomatic leadership helped foster mutual understanding and collaboration in areas such as education, tourism, and disaster resilience.

Throughout his 40-year journey in New Zealand’s foreign service, Cooper has also held influential positions at MFAT’s headquarters in Wellington, contributing to policy development and international negotiations across a broad spectrum of issues.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Challenges and Opportunities

As High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr. Cooper will navigate a range of priorities. These include the implementation and advancement of the UK–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, strengthening cooperation in security and defence through platforms such as the Five Eyes alliance, and promoting New Zealand’s profile in science, innovation, and culture in the UK and across Europe.

The appointment also comes amid a renewed global focus on climate diplomacy, digital economy frameworks, and multilateralism—all areas where New Zealand seeks active engagement alongside partners like the UK.

Moreover, Mr. Cooper will serve as a vital conduit for New Zealanders in the UK, overseeing consular services, supporting the Kiwi diaspora, and facilitating high-level visits and public diplomacy.

A Trusted Diplomatic Voice in a Global Capital

London is one of New Zealand’s most high-profile foreign postings, both due to its geopolitical relevance and the scale of New Zealand’s engagement with the UK. Mr. Cooper’s broad experience and measured leadership style are expected to bring stability, insight, and renewed energy to the role.

He will succeed the current High Commissioner later this year, with the formal transition scheduled for September. As preparations begin for his relocation, the Ministry has expressed full confidence in Mr. Cooper’s ability to uphold and elevate New Zealand’s interests in one of its most crucial foreign missions.