Grisly Discovery in Thane: Headless Body Sparks Police Probe

A gruesome find has prompted police in Thane, Maharashtra, to start an investigation. A headless body was discovered in the village of Nalimbi, with authorities alerted by a passerby on Thursday morning.

The victim, believed to be a man in his late twenties, has not yet been identified. This shocking discovery has left the local community in shock, as the police work to piece together the mystery.

The Kalyan taluka police have registered the case under sections 103(1) for murder and 238 for causing the disappearance of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are ongoing to determine the details of this disturbing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)