Supreme Court Regains Full Strength with New Judges' Oath
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar. This ceremony, held at the Supreme Court premises, restored the court's full working capacity of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice.
India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar on Friday, bringing the Supreme Court back to its full judicial capacity.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the apex court's premises, marking a significant moment for the judiciary.
With the inclusion of these judges, the Supreme Court now operates at its complete strength of 34 judges, a crucial factor for maintaining efficiency and delivering justice promptly.
Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar appointed as Supreme Court judges: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.