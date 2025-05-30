Left Menu

Supreme Court Regains Full Strength with New Judges' Oath

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar. This ceremony, held at the Supreme Court premises, restored the court's full working capacity of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:47 IST
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar on Friday, bringing the Supreme Court back to its full judicial capacity.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the apex court's premises, marking a significant moment for the judiciary.

With the inclusion of these judges, the Supreme Court now operates at its complete strength of 34 judges, a crucial factor for maintaining efficiency and delivering justice promptly.

