Supreme Court Regains Full Strength with New Judges' Oath

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar on Friday, bringing the Supreme Court back to its full judicial capacity.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the apex court's premises, marking a significant moment for the judiciary.

With the inclusion of these judges, the Supreme Court now operates at its complete strength of 34 judges, a crucial factor for maintaining efficiency and delivering justice promptly.

