Tragedy in Thane: A Case of Alleged Abetment to Suicide
A 44-year-old man in Thane district, Maharashtra, is facing charges of abetment to suicide following the tragic death of his wife. The woman's brother has accused the husband of harassment and abuse, leading to her suicide. The police have commenced an investigation into the allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A case of alleged abetment to suicide has emerged in Thane district, Maharashtra, involving a 44-year-old man and the tragic demise of his wife.
The woman reportedly took her own life on September 10, 2024, leading authorities to initially classify the case as an accidental death. However, new claims have surfaced.
The victim's brother has come forward, alleging harassment and physical abuse, which he claims drove his sister to such despair. Police have now registered a case against the husband and have launched a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Debunk Rumored Threats Before Shirui Lily Festival
High-Stakes SIT Investigation Launched in Akshay Shinde's Custodial Death
Assam Government Plans Relocation of Police Battalion to Prevent Encroachment
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Police for Alleged Hindrance of Rahul Gandhi's Event
Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as youth of country behind me: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Darbhanga.