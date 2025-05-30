China Leads Formation of Global Mediation Organization

China has spearheaded the creation of a global mediation body, the International Organization for Mediation, with the backing of more than 30 nations. The organization's establishment, confirmed at a signing ceremony in Hong Kong, highlights Beijing's increasing influence amid escalating global geopolitical tensions.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed China's advocacy for resolving international conflicts through dialogue, underlining the initiative's objective to transcend the zero-sum approach in global relations. This new organization, headquartered in Hong Kong, positions itself as the world's first intergovernmental entity for mediation.

With representatives including the United Nations and nearly 50 other countries in attendance, legal experts note that this initiative complements existing judicial frameworks. The International Organization for Mediation is expected to begin operations by year-end, offering a platform for mediation across state and commercial disputes, demonstrating growing global interest in alternative dispute resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)