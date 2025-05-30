Naxalite IED Attack Injures Three in Chhattisgarh
An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites injured three individuals, including a teenager, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The explosion occurred near Bandepara village and resulted in serious injuries. Naxalites frequently target security personnel with IEDs in the Bastar region.
In a harrowing incident on Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites detonated in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, causing injuries to three persons, one of whom is a teenager, police reported.
The explosion took place around 9 am near Bandepara village, under the jurisdiction of Madded police station. The victims were identified as Gote Joga, Badde Sunil, and Vivek Dodhi, residents of Dampaya village, who were walking to Bandepara when they unexpectedly triggered the IED.
The powerful blast caused severe injuries to their legs and faces. Authorities promptly dispatched an ambulance to the scene and are working to ensure the victims receive hospital treatment. IEDs are frequently used by Maoists in this region to ambush security forces and unsuspecting civilians.
