Amit Shah's Visit to Poonch: Healing Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a crucial visit to the shell-battered district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. His engagement aimed at bringing solace and support to those affected by the devastating cross-border shelling from Pakistan this month.

This visit marked Shah's first to the Union Territory after Operation Sindoor. He announced that the central government would soon release a relief package for affected homes, businesses, and religious sites.

Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Shah visited the damaged Gurudwara Singh Sabha and other affected sites, interacting with the community, including those who suffered personal losses. Shah criticized Pakistan's actions and highlighted India's precise surgical response, aimed solely at terror sites while safeguarding civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)