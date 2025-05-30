Left Menu

Faith and Citizenship: Rita Khanam's Struggle at the Border

Rita Khanam clings to faith as she seeks answers about her husband, Khairul Islam, deported to Bangladesh despite being a former Indian school teacher. Authorities claim he is an illegal immigrant, while Khanam's family pushes for justice, asserting he is a legitimate Indian citizen. Legal battles continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:27 IST
  India

In a story highlighting citizenship struggles, Rita Khanam stands resilient, holding onto faith as her husband faces deportation. Khairul Islam, once a school teacher, is at the center of a legal controversy over nationality at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Despite evidence of his Indian identity, Islam's legal battles have led to his detention and eventual deportation, sparking distress for Khanam and her family in Morigaon district. They've reached out to authorities, steadfast in their belief that justice will prevail.

As legal processes unfold, Khanam remains hopeful, awaiting a resolution from the Supreme Court to reunite her family, while concerns about border security and accurate identification loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

