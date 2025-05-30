17 CPI (Maoist) Rebels Surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

In a significant development, 17 members of the CPI (Maoist) have surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, officials said on Friday. The decision was influenced by the district's welfare programs targeting surrendered Maoists and tribal people under the 'Operation Cheyutha'.

An official release stated that, to date, 282 Maoists with various roles have surrendered this year, driven by multiple schemes and welfare initiatives. Authorities caution villagers near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas against collaborating with the banned outfit.

Mulugu district police leveraged tip-offs from villagers, leading to the arrest of 20 members and seizure of 12 weapons, demonstrating operational success.

(With inputs from agencies.)