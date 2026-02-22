Tribal Woman's Life Saved After Dramatic Self-Immolation Attempt

In a heart-wrenching incident in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, a 26-year-old tribal woman attempted to take her life by setting herself on fire. The quick intervention of nearby villagers saved her, though she sustained critical injuries.

The woman, identified as Vinita Uike, reportedly set herself ablaze outside her parents' home in Ladkui town, roughly 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. She was immediately admitted to Bhairunda Civil Hospital before being transferred to a Bhopal facility for advanced treatment.

The police have begun an investigation to determine the reasons behind her drastic action, with a statement already recorded by an executive magistrate. This tragic event highlights ongoing struggles within local communities.