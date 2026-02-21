Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Conversion of Tribal Land in Goa

Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, alongside several others, protested against the conversion of tribal land in Palem-Siridao into a 'settlement zone.' Accusing police of manhandling, Borkar filed a breach of privilege application. Despite protests, Minister Rane refused to revoke the government order amid allegations of a 'builder-politician nexus.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:33 IST
In a dramatic confrontation, police allegedly forcibly removed RGP MLA Viresh Borkar from the Town and Country Planning office after protesters occupied the premises overnight. The group, including numerous villagers, opposed a government decision converting tribal land into a 'settlement zone,' where construction is permitted.

Despite the police action, Borkar continued his dissent at another site while filing a breach of privilege against officials. Alongside him, other political figures rallied in support, accusing authorities of capitulating to a 'builder-politician nexus' and endangering heritage and environment.

Minister Vishwajit Rane stood firm against revoking the contentious order, dismissing the protesters as 'blackmailers.' As tensions escalate, the opposition underscores grievances over cultural erosion and environmental damage, exacerbated by unchecked development on ancestral tribal lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

