Punjab's 5th Pro-People Budget: A Commitment to Welfare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Saturday that the state's government will unveil its fifth budget on March 8, emphasizing its consistent commitment to a pro-people agenda. Mann shared this news during a visit to Ahmedabad alongside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the administration's focus on welfare for all sections of society.

In his address, Mann criticized the central government for allegedly stalling Punjab's rightful share in the rural development fund, a situation he claimed mirrors issues faced by non-BJP states. He argued that democracy thrives when diverse voices are heard, contrasting this with what he described as the suppression of opposition voices at the national level.

Highlighting key achievements, Mann pointed out that over 90% of households in Punjab receive free electricity and farmers now benefit from daytime power supply. Mann also touted the state's purchase of a private thermal plant and the launch of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which provide free healthcare services.