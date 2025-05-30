Pakistan's Historic Step: Child Marriage Restraint Bill Becomes Law

In a historic move, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has signed into law a groundbreaking bill setting the minimum marriage age at 18 years. Despite firm opposition from right-wing clerics and the Council of Islamic Ideology, the legislation aims to protect children's rights by eradicating underage marriages nationwide.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill received approval after passing through both parliamentary houses. Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman praised the law as a victory for women's and children's rights, deeming it a symbol of reform and progress in the nation.

Rehman highlighted the significance of this bill as a commitment to education, health, and prosperity for girls, expressing gratitude to party leaders and the public for their support. The bill's passage represents a crucial step forward, despite resistance from various societal factions.

