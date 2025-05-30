Left Menu

Pakistan's Historic Step: Child Marriage Restraint Bill Becomes Law

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari signed a milestone bill into law, setting 18 as the minimum marriage age, despite opposition from religious groups. The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill aims to protect children's rights and eliminate underage marriages. It marks significant progress for women's and children's rights in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a historic move, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has signed into law a groundbreaking bill setting the minimum marriage age at 18 years. Despite firm opposition from right-wing clerics and the Council of Islamic Ideology, the legislation aims to protect children's rights by eradicating underage marriages nationwide.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill received approval after passing through both parliamentary houses. Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman praised the law as a victory for women's and children's rights, deeming it a symbol of reform and progress in the nation.

Rehman highlighted the significance of this bill as a commitment to education, health, and prosperity for girls, expressing gratitude to party leaders and the public for their support. The bill's passage represents a crucial step forward, despite resistance from various societal factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

