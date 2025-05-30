Assam's Controversial Arms Licence Policy Under Fire

The Assam government's recent decision to implement a lenient arms licence policy has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who fear it may polarize communities and threaten the state's fragile peace.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the policy aimed at reassuring indigenous people in vulnerable areas, citing security concerns amid recent tensions.

Opposition figures, including Congress and TMC representatives, argue the policy undermines trust in law enforcement and could incite further divisions, urging intervention from the central government to overturn the decision promptly.

