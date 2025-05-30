Left Menu

Assam's Controversial Arms Licence Policy Under Fire

Assam's government faces backlash from opposition leaders over its new, lenient arms licence policy, designed to provide security to indigenous people in remote areas. Critics argue this policy risks polarizing communities, compromising peace, and showing mistrust in law enforcement. There are calls for central intervention to reverse the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:50 IST
  • India

The Assam government's recent decision to implement a lenient arms licence policy has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who fear it may polarize communities and threaten the state's fragile peace.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the policy aimed at reassuring indigenous people in vulnerable areas, citing security concerns amid recent tensions.

Opposition figures, including Congress and TMC representatives, argue the policy undermines trust in law enforcement and could incite further divisions, urging intervention from the central government to overturn the decision promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

