MUDA Land Allotment: Chief Minister Under Scrutiny

The Special Court for Public Representatives has postponed its verdict on a closure report regarding the controversial MUDA land allotment case. Initially dismissed by the Lokayukta police citing insufficient evidence, the case involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B. M., and others.

Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant, challenged the B-report dismissal, prompting renewed court scrutiny. During the latest hearing, former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar appeared as an accused. The Special Public Prosecutor of the Lokayukta submitted a case synopsis, while Krishna provided a written submission.

The court has set a new date of January 22 for the order on the B-report and directed the accused's physical appearance on January 17. Allegations suggest improper allotment of compensatory plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, raising questions about the legitimacy of her land title, sparking further investigation from the Karnataka Lokayukta police and the Directorate of Enforcement.

