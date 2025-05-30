Left Menu

High Court Intervenes: Urgent Cleanup for Rajputana Rifles' Hazardous Passage

The Delhi High Court has directed immediate cleaning of a culvert pathway used by over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles in Delhi Cantonment. While a foot over bridge is planned, immediate action includes removing debris and maintaining cleanliness to ensure safe passage for the soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:46 IST
High Court Intervenes: Urgent Cleanup for Rajputana Rifles' Hazardous Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated an urgent cleanup of a pathway used by thousands of Rajputana Rifles soldiers. The passage, which the soldiers traverse up to four times daily, was found flooded and hazardous.

Reports prompted the court to request authorities to clean the area immediately, removing debris and sludge, and maintaining it on a daily basis, especially during monsoons. Although a foot over bridge is planned, soldiers require safe passage now.

The court has asked for photographic evidence of the cleanup by June 18. Additionally, feasibility of adding a traffic signal and zebra crossing was discussed to facilitate safe crossing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025