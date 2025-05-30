High Court Intervenes: Urgent Cleanup for Rajputana Rifles' Hazardous Passage

The Delhi High Court has mandated an urgent cleanup of a pathway used by thousands of Rajputana Rifles soldiers. The passage, which the soldiers traverse up to four times daily, was found flooded and hazardous.

Reports prompted the court to request authorities to clean the area immediately, removing debris and sludge, and maintaining it on a daily basis, especially during monsoons. Although a foot over bridge is planned, soldiers require safe passage now.

The court has asked for photographic evidence of the cleanup by June 18. Additionally, feasibility of adding a traffic signal and zebra crossing was discussed to facilitate safe crossing.

