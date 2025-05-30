Teen Sustains Bullet Wound at Palghar Resort
A 17-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a bullet in a resort in Kelva, Palghar. The firearm involved was reportedly mishandled. The girl is undergoing surgery after being transferred to a super speciality hospital. Her male friend has been detained for questioning about the incident.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot injury at a seaside resort in Kelva, Palghar district, on Friday afternoon. Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police VS Narale indicated the shot may have been fired accidentally while a firearm was being managed.
The girl and a male companion had just checked in when the incident occurred around 1 PM. She was quickly transported to a local hospital, then moved to a super speciality facility where surgery to extract the bullet lodged in her spine is ongoing.
The girl's male friend has been detained and the firearm confiscated from the resort room. Authorities are scrutinizing the incident amid unconfirmed reports suggesting possible intentional harm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
