Jaipur Courts Targeted by Hoax Bomb Scare

In Jaipur, the police were mobilized on Friday following a bomb threat received via email at the Jaipur metro court (I). Immediate action saw teams from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal, and dog squads deployed to investigate.

The locations, including the Banipark court premises and the Jyoti Nagar family court, underwent thorough searches. Authorities later confirmed the bomb threat as a hoax, and the courts were declared safe for resumption of normal activities.

This incident follows a pattern of recent hoax threats targeting government premises, particularly collectorates and courts in Jaipur, prompting tighter security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)