Major Fraudulent Document Ring Dismantled in Bareilly: Key Arrests Made
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district have dismantled an interstate gang specializing in the creation of fake documents. A joint operation led to the arrest of two key members, Faheem alias Guddu and Zia-ul-Mustafa. A significant amount of forgery equipment and counterfeit documentation was seized.
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district as police dismantled an interstate gang involved in producing counterfeit documents such as caste, income certificates, mark sheets, Aadhaar, and PAN cards.
Two principal members, Faheem alias Guddu and Zia-ul-Mustafa, were apprehended in a joint operation by Bhojipura police and the Special Operations Group. The arrests followed a tip-off about their illicit activities centered at 'Azhari Jan Seva Kendra,' their public service center.
Authorities seized substantial forgery equipment, including laptops, scanners, and Aadhaar card materials, along with numerous counterfeit documents. Legal proceedings have commenced, as further inquiries continue into the gang's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Molestation Allegations Arise Amid Wedding Procession in Bareilly
Kushinagar Teachers Dismissed for Misrepresented Credentials
Hotel Raid in Bareilly Uncovers Alleged Sex Racket
Envoys of six countries, including Turkiye and Bangladesh, present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Crackdown on Bareilly's Fake Document Syndicate