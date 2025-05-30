Major Fraudulent Document Ring Dismantled in Bareilly: Key Arrests Made

A significant breakthrough occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district as police dismantled an interstate gang involved in producing counterfeit documents such as caste, income certificates, mark sheets, Aadhaar, and PAN cards.

Two principal members, Faheem alias Guddu and Zia-ul-Mustafa, were apprehended in a joint operation by Bhojipura police and the Special Operations Group. The arrests followed a tip-off about their illicit activities centered at 'Azhari Jan Seva Kendra,' their public service center.

Authorities seized substantial forgery equipment, including laptops, scanners, and Aadhaar card materials, along with numerous counterfeit documents. Legal proceedings have commenced, as further inquiries continue into the gang's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)