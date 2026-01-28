Suspended Magistrate Sparks Political Upheaval in Bareilly

Suspended magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was escorted out of Bareilly under heavy police security on Wednesday, after his supporters staged a protest in the city. He was suspended for indiscipline, following his resignation over opposition to government policies.

The controversy has caused major political unrest in the state, particularly after Agnihotri criticized new UGC regulations as divisive. Supporters clashed with police, lying in front of the escort vehicle, resulting in a tense stand-off.

Agnihotri accused the administration of conspiring against him, stating his suspension was unfounded as he had already resigned. The protests and allegations have fueled further administrative and political discord.

