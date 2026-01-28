Bareilly Uproar: Magistrate Agnihotri's Battle Against UGC Policies

In a dramatic turn of events, Bareilly city was plunged into controversy following the resignation of City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri. Suspended over alleged indiscipline, Agnihotri's protest against new UGC norms, which he claims instigate caste tensions, has sparked a political maelstrom.

The situation escalated as Agnihotri led a sit-in at the district magistrate's office, alleging a conspiracy to defame him. Despite attempts at dialogue by senior officials, no consensus emerged, with Agnihotri resolute in his demands for clarification and justice.

The state's law enforcement bolstered security measures as support for Agnihotri grew. His accusations of improper detention, vehemently denied by officials, have stirred further debate, as he prepares to take his grievances to higher judicial platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)