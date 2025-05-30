PM Modi Launches ₹47,600 Cr Projects in UP, Vows Kanpur's Industrial Revival

In a major boost to infrastructure, defense production, and industrial rejuvenation in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a host of development projects worth approximately ₹47,600 crore during his visit to Kanpur on Friday. The event, which saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior state leaders, signaled the central government’s renewed commitment to transforming Kanpur into a modern industrial and infrastructural hub.

The Prime Minister began his address by paying tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, a martyr from Kanpur who lost his life in the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, which led to the rescheduling of Modi’s earlier planned visit in April. He strongly condemned the attacks and described the swift and decisive Operation Sindoor as a powerful response by India’s armed forces, declaring that “terrorists and their state sponsors will be held equally accountable.”

Operation Sindoor: Asserting India’s Sovereignty and Defense Strength

Referring to Operation Sindoor, PM Modi hailed it as a demonstration of India’s indigenous defense capabilities. Homegrown technologies such as the BrahMos missile played a key role in neutralizing terrorist hideouts, sending a firm message to hostile actors and signaling the rise of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the defense sector.

He declared that India would no longer differentiate between state and non-state actors involved in terrorism and made clear that the Indian armed forces would independently determine the timing, method, and intensity of responses to terror threats.

Defense Corridor and Atmanirbhar Bharat: Kanpur at the Forefront

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in India’s defense manufacturing, the Prime Minister emphasized the transformation of seven traditional ordnance factories into advanced defense production units. Kanpur, with its historic legacy and now a key node in the UP Defense Corridor, is emerging as a pivotal site in the country's push toward defense self-sufficiency.

Modi spotlighted the commencement of AK-203 rifle production in Amethi and announced that BrahMos missile manufacturing has also been initiated within the state. He predicted that Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh will soon become major defense exporters, driving employment and innovation.

Powering UP’s Industrial Revival

A highlight of the Prime Minister’s visit was the inauguration of multiple power plants vital for fulfilling Uttar Pradesh’s growing energy needs:

660 MW Panki Power Plant

660 MW Neyveli Power Plant

1320 MW Jawaharpur Power Plant

660 MW Obra-C Power Plant

660 MW Khurja Power Plant

Modi stressed that these energy projects will ensure a stable power supply, supporting the revival and expansion of industries, especially MSMEs and manufacturing sectors, which have historically defined Kanpur’s industrial identity.

Metro Connectivity and Smart Infrastructure in Kanpur

The Prime Minister praised the progress of the Kanpur Metro Project, noting that the Orange Line now connects to Kanpur Central Station with both elevated and underground tracks. He recalled earlier skepticism about urban transformation in congested cities like Kanpur, but lauded the determined governance that made such breakthroughs possible.

He also announced:

A ₹1,000 crore elevated rail corridor to ease traffic disruptions caused by the single-line Farrukhabad-Anwarganj rail section.

Continued upgrades to Kanpur Central Railway Station, transforming it into a world-class facility under the Amrit Bharat Station initiative.

Integration of Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway with major corridors like the Ganga and Purvanchal Expressways, reducing travel time and improving logistics.

Support for MSMEs and Youth Entrepreneurship

Calling MSMEs the backbone of the Indian economy, PM Modi highlighted policy changes that are unlocking growth for small and medium industries:

Redefined MSME parameters to promote scaling up without losing benefits.

Expansion of the Credit Guarantee Scheme with loan coverage up to ₹20 crore.

Introduction of credit cards with ₹5 lakh limits for MSMEs.

Enhanced access to finance via Mudra Yojana for young entrepreneurs.

He affirmed that traditional industries like leather and hosiery in Kanpur are being rejuvenated through initiatives such as One District, One Product (ODOP), coupled with global market access and skill development.

Making Uttar Pradesh an Investment Magnet

The Prime Minister praised UP’s transformation from a state once marred by insecurity and underdevelopment into a leading investment destination. He emphasized:

The rapid development of road, rail, and air connectivity.

Uttar Pradesh having the highest number of international airports in India.

Implementation of welfare schemes with transparency, ensuring benefits reach the grassroots.

The 2025 Budget provision making income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free, a move designed to empower the middle class and stimulate consumption.

Modi stated that the synergy between Union and State governments is aimed at restoring Kanpur’s historical industrial glory and ensuring every citizen in Uttar Pradesh enjoys the opportunities of modern infrastructure and inclusive growth.

A New Chapter for Kanpur and Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi’s visit to Kanpur and the slew of infrastructure, energy, industrial, and defense projects unveiled signal a decisive leap in development. With a strong focus on self-reliance, modernization, and inclusive economic growth, the central and state governments are laying the groundwork for making Uttar Pradesh a powerhouse of New India.