Amit Shah Promises Relief for Poonch Families Affected by Cross-Border Attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presented government job appointment letters to families in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district affected by recent cross-border attacks. He announced upcoming relief measures from the Centre, underscoring national solidarity with the victims.

Poonch experienced intense artillery fire following India's strikes on terrorist hubs in response to the Pahalgam massacre. The violence resulted in 28 deaths and over 70 injuries across the region. Shah emphasized the symbolic nature of the compensation and job offerings, acknowledging they couldn't fully compensate for lost lives but reflect the government's support.

Shah commended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for their crisis management, highlighting the evacuation efforts that mitigated human casualties. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Shah announced a strong security policy against cross-border terrorism and assured continued support and relief for affected residents.

