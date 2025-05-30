U.S. Prepares Strategic Moves in China Trade Dispute

The Trump administration is escalating its stance against China, preparing to implement further strategic actions amid accusations of trade agreement violations. Senior White House officials indicated forthcoming measures designed to ensure future compliance with existing deals.

Addressing reporters, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller emphasized the readiness of the U.S. to act, stating that various measures are either underway or being actively considered. His remarks underlined the firm position of the administration in securing economic interests.

Urging for diplomatic resolution, Miller warned of the potential negative consequences should China choose not to collaborate. The administration's actions signal a heightened phase in U.S.-China trade relations, with international economic repercussions likely.