Rapid Action on Assam's Foreigners: A Legal Mandate
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced expedited actions against Declared Foreign Nationals (DFNs) in the state. The process involves legal appeals, the pushback of non-appealing individuals, and discussions with Bangladesh for deportation. The detection had been paused during NRC updates but is now being prioritized.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has declared an expedited approach to dealing with Declared Foreign Nationals (DFNs) in the state. Sarma announced that individuals previously declared foreigners but not appealing through higher judiciary channels will be pushed back, in compliance with legal frameworks.
Addressing the media, Sarma emphasized that people declared by the Foreigners Tribunal can appeal to the Gauhati High Court. The Chief Minister reaffirmed respect for judicial stay orders, clarifying that only those without such orders face potential deportation aligned with a Supreme Court directive.
The Chief Minister also highlighted recent instances of illegal crossings by Bangladesh nationals and a concerted effort to detect and manage foreigners post-NRC update. Authorities are also addressing concerns of arbitrary arrests, as directed by the Gauhati High Court.
