Motorcycle Gunman Arrested After Public Threat

In Sector 44, Gurugram, a man named Satyavrat, also known as Satya Pandit, was arrested after threatening to shoot a female colleague and firing several shots in the air. The incident took place near Kanhai colony and led to his arrest after an FIR was filed.

A man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to shoot a female colleague and firing several shots in the air in Sector 44, Gurugram, local police confirmed. The suspect, known as Satyavrat alias Satya Pandit, is a resident of Gopalganj in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

Authorities confiscated a motorcycle and a country-made pistol with two cartridges from Pandit, who has been remanded to four days' police custody for further questioning. According to the complaint filed by Laxmi Verma alias Mehak, she had been working with the accused at a private management company for the last month.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday as Verma and her friend, Anu Rajput, were heading towards the HUDA Market in Sector 53. The accused reportedly approached on a bike, threatened to shoot her, and fired in the air. An FIR led to his arrest near a CNG pump in Sushant Lok area on Thursday.

