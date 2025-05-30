PM Modi Inaugurates Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant Unit-1 in UP

In a landmark event underscoring India's stride toward energy self-sufficiency and sustainable development, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Unit-1 (660 MW) of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project (GTPP) on May 30, 2025. Located in the Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, this state-of-the-art supercritical thermal power plant is poised to play a transformative role in the energy landscape of the country.

The GTPP, developed under the aegis of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL) — a joint venture between NLC India Limited (51%) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) (49%) — is one of India’s most ambitious coal-based power projects. It will ultimately have a total installed capacity of 1,980 MW, comprising three units of 660 MW each. The inauguration of the first unit by the Prime Minister signals the beginning of full-scale operations, with the remaining two units scheduled to be commissioned by FY 2025-26.

Strengthening Energy Security and Regional Development

With a total investment of ₹21,780.94 crore, the Ghatampur project represents a critical addition to India’s baseload power infrastructure. It is specifically designed to address the rising power demands in Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states, notably Assam, thereby enhancing regional energy security and supporting industrial growth.

Out of the total generation capacity, 1,487.28 MW (75.12%) will be allocated to Uttar Pradesh, and 492.72 MW (24.88%) will be supplied to Assam — contingent on a 20% equity transfer from UPRVUNL to the Government of Assam. This inter-state power sharing model reflects cooperative federalism and ensures balanced regional development.

The project has involved the acquisition of 998.81 hectares of land and is expected to catalyze large-scale employment, boost infrastructure, and stimulate socio-economic upliftment in the surrounding regions.

Technological Excellence and Environmental Stewardship

The GTPP is emblematic of India’s commitment to modern, environmentally responsible coal-based power generation. The plant is equipped with supercritical boilers that achieve an impressive boiler efficiency of 88.81%, ensuring optimal energy output with reduced carbon emissions.

To further align with India’s sustainability goals, the project has incorporated several advanced pollution control technologies, including:

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) to limit Nitrogen Oxides (NOx)

Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units to minimize Sulphur Oxides (SOx)

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems to prevent water contamination

The plant is also equipped with Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) and Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) to ensure real-time compliance with environmental norms. These systems exemplify India's shift toward data-driven environmental governance.

Additionally, 288 km of canal lining work is being carried out to conserve 195 MLD of water, significantly reducing seepage losses and promoting water-use efficiency. The project boasts raw water reservoirs with a combined capacity of 4.6 million cubic meters, ensuring a stable supply for power generation and auxiliary operations.

Assured Fuel Supply and Power Evacuation Infrastructure

A unique feature of the GTPP is its captive coal block with an annual production capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This internal fuel linkage guarantees uninterrupted operations and long-term sustainability of power production.

The plant also includes a coal stockyard capable of storing 10.165 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of coal — enough for 30 days of full-load operation for all three units.

On the power transmission side, the project features a modern substation automation system integrated with a 765 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) grid for efficient and loss-minimized power evacuation. This high-voltage infrastructure ensures reliable electricity distribution to consumers across regions.

A Step Toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The Ghatampur Thermal Power Project is not merely a power station—it is a symbol of India's aspirations for energy independence and sustainable development. It embodies the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, blending indigenous engineering excellence with international standards of environmental responsibility.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi hailed the project as a “monument to modern India’s energy confidence,” emphasizing the government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions, inclusive growth, and a resilient power ecosystem.

The Ministry of Coal has reiterated its support for similar future-ready projects that balance economic progress with environmental conservation, aiming to position India as a global leader in clean coal technology.

Looking Ahead

As India accelerates toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, projects like GTPP will be pivotal in powering industries, homes, and aspirations. With two more units set to come online in the coming financial year, the Ghatampur plant is poised to become a benchmark in thermal power excellence — reliable, efficient, and environmentally mindful.