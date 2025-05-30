Left Menu

Transforming Borders: India's New Growth Vision

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Modi's development vision for border areas, shifting from 'last village' to 'first village.' Highlighting economic growth and security, Singh lauded initiatives like Fasal Bima Yojana, showcasing successful agri-entrepreneurship and technological advancements, particularly in J&K.

Updated: 30-05-2025 23:09 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attributed India's border region transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-looking development strategy. Asserting a shift from 'last village' to 'first village,' Singh emphasized border areas as pivotal in the nation's growth agenda.

During the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan' at Jammu's R S Pura, Singh highlighted India's leap to the fourth-largest economy and debunked concerns that robust security policies might hamper economic progress. He attributed this growth as a response to skeptics and misbelievers.

Singh also underscored welfare schemes like the Fasal Bima Yojana. He spotlighted successful initiatives, including the Purple revolution's lavender startups and a biotech industrial park in Kathua, illustrating J&K's critical role in India's envisioned prosperous future by 2047.

