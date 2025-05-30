Transforming Borders: India's New Growth Vision

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attributed India's border region transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-looking development strategy. Asserting a shift from 'last village' to 'first village,' Singh emphasized border areas as pivotal in the nation's growth agenda.

During the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan' at Jammu's R S Pura, Singh highlighted India's leap to the fourth-largest economy and debunked concerns that robust security policies might hamper economic progress. He attributed this growth as a response to skeptics and misbelievers.

Singh also underscored welfare schemes like the Fasal Bima Yojana. He spotlighted successful initiatives, including the Purple revolution's lavender startups and a biotech industrial park in Kathua, illustrating J&K's critical role in India's envisioned prosperous future by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)