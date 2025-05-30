Maoists' Explosive Heist: A Cross-Border Recovery in Odisha

In a major breakthrough, security personnel on Friday managed to recover a significant portion of the explosives looted by Maoists in Sundergarh, Odisha, police confirmed amidst ongoing operations.

The cache, comprising around 200 packets of gelatin sticks, was seized by Maoists at gunpoint in the K Balang police station area, as they were being transported for quarrying.

Following this, joint teams of Odisha Police's Special Operations Group and CRPF located the explosives in the Jharkhand forests, close to the Odisha border, and secured the site without any causalities.

