Crackdown on Helicopter Ticket Fraud in Kedarnath: Arrests Made
Uttarakhand police have arrested two individuals for allegedly black marketing helicopter tickets for the Kedarnath Yatra. The arrests were made following a complaint by a pilgrim who fell victim to fraud. Authorities are actively investigating black marketing and cyber fraud cases linked to the helicopter service.
Police in Uttarakhand's Pauri district have apprehended two men accused of engaging in the black market sale of helicopter tickets for the Kedarnath Yatra, officials announced Friday.
The arrests occurred as part of an investigation that began after a Madhya Pradesh pilgrim reported being scammed. The complainant, Himanshu Rai Agarwal from Bhopal, claimed he was swindled into paying Rs 50,000 for bogus tickets, alongside receiving a fake Aadhar Card.
Authorities revealed that fraudsters typically purchase tickets under false names and resell them at inflated prices. Police have registered multiple cases to address this growing issue and are committed to curbing ticket-related frauds.
