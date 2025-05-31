U.S. Visa Crackdown Targets Harvard University

An internal cable from the U.S. State Department has instructed all consular missions abroad to intensify the vetting process for visa applicants with ties to Harvard University. This new directive builds on President Donald Trump's ongoing campaign against the prestigious institution.

Dated May 30, the cable outlines instructions from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for "additional vetting of any non-immigrant visa applicant seeking to travel to Harvard University." The directive targets a wide range of individuals, including students, employees, and guest speakers. This move follows allegations that Harvard has not maintained an environment deemed free of violence and anti-Semitism.

The Trump administration's stance against Harvard includes financial sanctions and revoked permissions previously granted to the university. These actions highlight a broader immigration crackdown, which now extends to scrutinizing social media behaviors of visa applicants, especially from China. Consular officers are advised to deny visas if they suspect intentions counter to U.S. foreign policy interests.