Trump's Bold Moves: From Tariffs and Automotive Demands to Visa Vetting

A summary of U.S. domestic news highlights President Trump's numerous impactful decisions, including doubling steel tariffs, boosting domestic vehicle manufacturing, implementing stringent visa vetting linked to Harvard University, and revising energy project permits. These moves underscore Trump's assertive economic and geopolitical strategies, affecting industries from education to energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 05:24 IST
In a sweeping overhaul of economic policies, President Donald Trump has announced a plan to double tariffs on imported steel, increasing them from 25% to 50%. This decision aims to bolster the domestic steel industry by increasing global pressure on foreign steel producers. The announcement was made during a rally in Pennsylvania, marking an aggressive continuation of Trump's trade war.

Amid these economic maneuvers, Trump has mandated that automakers like Tesla manufacture entire vehicles, including parts, within the U.S. The push for onshore production reflects a broader strategy to enhance domestic labor markets and reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing.

Trump's administration is also intensifying scrutiny on visa applications linked to Harvard University, demanding enhanced vetting procedures. This move represents an extension of Trump's crackdown on academic institutions perceived as fostering foreign influence, particularly amid strained U.S-China relations. Meanwhile, the Interior Department is fast-tracking geothermal project permits to align with Trump's energy agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

