SANRAL Announces 3.12% Toll Tariff Increase Effective March 2026

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced an annual adjustment to toll tariffs, with the new rates set to take effect from 01 March 2026.

According to the agency, toll tariffs will rise by 3.12%, as published in the Government Gazette on 5 February 2026.

“The annual toll tariffs will increase by 3.12%. This rate is less than last year’s 4.85% adjustment,” SANRAL said.

Toll Tariffs Linked to Inflation

SANRAL confirmed that toll tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as provided by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

This inflation-linked approach is intended to ensure that toll road funding remains sustainable while limiting the burden on motorists.

Toll Revenue Supports Road Maintenance and Debt Servicing

SANRAL’s General Manager for Communications and Marketing, Vusi Mona, said toll revenue remains essential for maintaining and upgrading South Africa’s toll road infrastructure.

“Toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate, and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project,” Mona explained.

He added that these funds enable SANRAL to fulfil its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that benefits citizens and supports national development.

Roads as Key Economic Infrastructure

Mona stressed that the national road network is a cornerstone of economic and social development, serving as enabling infrastructure for essential services including:

Electricity distribution

Water and sanitation delivery

Telecommunications networks

Public transport systems

Industrial and commercial supply chains

“Key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services,” he said.

SANRAL Acknowledges Economic Pressures

SANRAL noted that it remains mindful of the difficult economic conditions faced by South Africans.

“SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy,” Mona said.

However, he emphasised that the adjustment is necessary to ensure the agency can continue providing safe, reliable and high-quality roads for all users.

Effective Date

The new toll tariff rates will officially come into effect on:

01 March 2026

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, particularly for frequent travel on tolled routes.