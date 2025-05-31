Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Doubling Down Amidst China Agreement Violation

President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a trade agreement, leading to a dramatic increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. This move, potentially destabilizing global markets, follows reports of China delaying export licenses crucial for the U.S. tech sector. In response, tension between the two economic powerhouses escalates.

Updated: 31-05-2025 06:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified trade tensions by accusing China of breaching a bilateral deal, leading to a significant hike in tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%. This action, announced Friday, underscores ongoing strife in international trade relations.

Trump's fiery remarks on Truth Social highlighted frustrations with China's compliance, which he perceived as insufficient. During a Pennsylvania rally, he revealed plans to double steel tariffs, aiming to bolster the domestic industry amid limited Chinese imports.

The trade dispute is further strained by allegations of China's slow compliance with rare earth mineral export promises, vital for U.S. semiconductor and defense sectors. Economic diplomacy appears at a stalemate, with hopes hinging on future discussions between Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

